Serious accident at Les Mélèzes swimming pool in La Chaux-de-Fonds: a 67-year-old man drowned after a boy fell on top of him while jumping into the pool.

A 67-year-old man drowned at the Les Mélèzes swimming pool in La Chaux-de-Fonds in the canton of Neuchâtel on Tuesday after a boy fell on him while jumping into the pool.

According to initial findings, a boy of around ten years old jumped from the 5-meter diving platform and fell on the 67-year-old swimmer, as reported by the Neuchâtel cantonal police. The man, who lived in the region, suffered serious injuries and was immediately treated by the emergency services, but died on the spot as a result of his injuries.

The boy involved in the accident could not initially be identified. The swimming pool, which was evacuated after the incident on Tuesday afternoon, is due to reopen on Wednesday.