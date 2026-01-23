High oil prices led to a surge in BP's profits in the second quarter as a result of the war in Iran. In the three months ending in June, net income adjusted for one-time items totaled approximately $5.7 billion.

That was twice as much as a year earlier, according to an announcement by the British oil company in London. Analysts had expected, on average, an increase to just over five billion dollars.

Oil prices in the second quarter were significantly higher than those of the previous year, as Iran had effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz following attacks by the U.S. and Israel. This also drove up prices for refined products such as diesel and kerosene.

Group Restructuring Is Moving Forward

According to CEO Meg O'Neill, BP is making progress in restructuring and strengthening its balance sheet. The company has taken steps to streamline and strengthen the group, said the executive, who took the helm of the oil company in early April.

In recent weeks, BP has sold its refinery in Gelsenkirchen, agreed to sell its retail business in Austria, and announced plans to sell its North Sea operations in the United Kingdom. The company also plans to divest its biogas business in the United States.

However, the BP CEO cautioned that the three months leading up to the end of June had not gone as well operationally as the previous quarter. She noted that production facilities had been less reliable, output had declined, and refineries had processed less crude oil. O'Neill attributed this only in part to scheduled maintenance and the conflict in the Middle East.