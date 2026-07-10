A fire has been raging for nine days in the Ossola Valley, not far from the Swiss border. More than 600 hectares of forest have already been burned. On Friday, the Alertswiss alert service issued a warning to the Swiss population in the Simplon region.

The effects of a forest fire on the French-Italian border can be felt as far as the Upper Valais village of Gondo. (File photo)

The federal warning system urged people to close windows and doors and turn off air conditioners due to the heavy smoke. At the same time, it was recommended that people not enter the affected area.

The fire broke out in Cuzzago I in the southern Ossola Valley, 40 kilometers from Gondo. According to the *Walliser Bote*, the fire has spread significantly over the course of nine days. By Thursday evening, approximately 600 hectares of forest had already been affected. This is six times the area of the wildfire that broke out above Bitsch, Valais, in 2023.

The most important town in the Ossola Valley is Domodossola.