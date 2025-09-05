  1. Residential Customers
750,000 francs sunk in the sea Brand new yacht becomes a nightmare on the Turkish coast

Nicole Agostini

5.9.2025

The new luxury yacht Dolce Vento sank off the Turkish coast a few minutes after setting sail. The crew managed to save themselves on land. A video shows the spectacular footage of the accident.

05.09.2025, 23:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Brand new luxury yacht Dolce Vento sinks minutes after setting sail - crew and owner save themselves.
  • The accident occurred on the Turkish coast, just 200 meters off Ereğli. There were no casualties.
  • The yacht was worth over 750,000 francs.
Show more

The brand-new Dolce Vento yacht sank into the sea just a few minutes after setting sail. The captain, two sailors and the owner managed to save themselves.

The accident occurred on the Turkish coast, 200 meters south of the town of Ereğli.

The Dolce Vento was worth over 750,000 Swiss francs and was built in Istanbul.

In the video, you can see how a crew member stays on the sinking luxury ship until the very end and jumps from the deck into the water at the last minute.

