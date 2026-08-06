Braunwald Sports Railways plans to permanently shut down its ski operations. But resistance is growing in the village: local business owners are planning a small-scale ski program, and hoteliers are reporting a flood of cancellations. At the same time, new figures show just how precarious the situation for the mountain railways really is.

Here's what it's all about Locals and business owners are fighting back against the permanent end of skiing in Braunwald and want to save at least one lift.

One hotel is already reporting cancellations from three-quarters of its regular guests for the coming winter.

Sportbahnen lost 1.6 million Swiss francs in the past fiscal year and is reliant on support from its majority shareholder. Summary created with

"If we don't have any ski runs, Braunwald will be in the dust in two years." With these words, local entrepreneur Fritz Schuler warns in "Blick," warning of the consequences of the end of skiing in the Glarus mountain village. Together with other business owners from Braunwald, he wants to take over the Mattwald lift and at least maintain a small offering for families and the ski school. Around 130 people have signed a petition.

Richi Bolt, head of the mountain railways, rejects this plan. He told the “Blick” that the ski operations have been running at a significant loss for years and that another season could mean bankruptcy. Instead, the facilities should be sold, and Braunwald should be marketed in the future for winter hiking, sledding, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

This is causing a stir in the village: Opponents are calling it a unilateral move and a massive loss of trust. “We don’t see a lack of snow this winter; rather, we see a failure on the part of the ski lift management,” entrepreneur Matthias Kappeler told the newspaper. “We see no future with the current leadership.”

Hotel in Braunwald Receives Numerous Cancellations

The consequences of the decision are already being felt. Ursina Kappeler of the “Cristal” Hotel is receiving one cancellation after another. “Three-quarters of our loyal guests are canceling their reservations for Christmas, New Year’s, or the winter break,” she tells “Südostschweiz." She expects revenue to drop by up to 40 percent for the first winter without ski operations. "I am shocked by the radical nature of this decision."

There's a rift in Braunwald, GL KEYSTONE

At the same time, the annual financial statements analyzed by the newspaper show just how dire the situation actually is. Sportbahnen posted a loss of 1.6 million Swiss francs in the 2025/26 fiscal year. The cumulative deficit now stands at around 4.6 million Swiss francs. According to the audit report, operations are currently being supported primarily by loans and financing commitments from the majority shareholder.

By the time of the general meeting at the end of August at the latest, opponents of the ski resort’s closure intend to ramp up the pressure on mountain railway CEO Bolt. Their options, however, are limited: The chairman of the board of directors has stated that he intends to sell off the facilities that are no longer needed. Some local landowners, on the other hand, are threatening to no longer support future projects by the ski resort operator on their properties.

Mountain Railway Closure in Braunwald Sparks Controversy

The closure of the mountain railways in Braunwald was announced this early summer. In June, Sportbahnen announced its intention to shut down the four ski lifts—Mattwald, Gumen, Seblengrat, and Bächital—starting with the 2026/27 season. The board of directors stated at the time that the company was “in intensive care” and simply could no longer afford to operate the alpine ski facilities. Only 900,000 Swiss francs in external sponsorship funds would have made reduced operations possible.

Vacation home owners felt sidelined in the decision-making process, even though they had bought shares for years, purchased season passes, and contributed financially to rescue efforts. “We are very surprised and also offended,” said Andreas Stehrenberger, president of the property owners’ association, as recently as mid-July. Now the dispute between the mountain railway operators and the villagers has taken yet another turn.