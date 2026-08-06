Passengers Instead of Cyclists: Two Pros Cheat at the Tour de la Guadeloupe—and End Up Getting Kicked Out.

During an international cycling race on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe, two cyclists simply hitched a ride on a fast-moving support vehicle to make quick progress without having to pedal.

Since Nicholas Narraway (Competitive Edge Racing) and Jason Jacquet Cretides (Uni Sport Lamentinois) were filmed during the brazen incident on Monday’s fourth stage, the Tour de la Guadeloupe disqualified them. This was reported by the television station Guadeloupe 1, citing the organizers.

The two were fined just over 100 euros and demoted in the UCI World Road Cycling Rankings. Christopher Drummond, the sports director of the U.S. team Competitive Edge Racing, was also fined just over 100 euros. In addition, his vehicle will be systematically relegated to the last position in the sports directors’ convoy for the remainder of the tour, regardless of his riders’ positions in the general classification. The 75th edition of the Tour de la Guadeloupe runs through August 9.

There had already been a commotion at the bike race last year because two Dutch cyclists simply took a shortcut and hid behind a stopped car, only to rejoin the passing pack later on. The two cheaters were caught, however, and were disqualified.