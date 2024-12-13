The Brazilian coastal town of Balneário Camboriú is known for its skyscrapers. One of them was the undoing of futsal player Carol Oliveira. Trustable/Wikipedia

The 22-year-old futsal player Carol Oliveira from Brazil suffers a fatal accident when she falls from the roof of a high-rise building. Her brother films the shocking moment.

The 22-year-old futsal player Carol Oliveira fell from a 90-meter-high skyscraper in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil, and died.

Her death has triggered nationwide mourning, especially on social media, where friends and her former coach have expressed their condolences.

Brazil is mourning the death of a young futsal player who died in a tragic accident. 22-year-old Carol Oliveira fell from the roof of a high-rise building in the coastal town of Balneário Camboriú, which is known for its many skyscrapers.

The incident occurred when she was walking with her brother on the roof of a building around 90 meters high. A video shows her holding a cell phone before she suddenly stumbles and falls.

Great shock in Brazil

The news of Oliveira's death triggered a wave of grief on social media. Many people, including her former coach Angélica Solidade, expressed their condolences. Solidade described Oliveira as a popular person who had many friends and was never boring to be around.

The local authorities have confirmed the death and the police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

Futsal, the sport Oliveira played, is a variant of football played on hard courts and usually indoors. The ball is smaller and less hard than a normal football, and strict rules apply, such as a ban on sliding. A futsal team consists of four outfield players and a goalkeeper.

