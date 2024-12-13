Brazil is mourning the death of a young futsal player who died in a tragic accident. 22-year-old Carol Oliveira fell from the roof of a high-rise building in the coastal town of Balneário Camboriú, which is known for its many skyscrapers.
The incident occurred when she was walking with her brother on the roof of a building around 90 meters high. A video shows her holding a cell phone before she suddenly stumbles and falls.
The news of Oliveira's death triggered a wave of grief on social media. Many people, including her former coach Angélica Solidade, expressed their condolences. Solidade described Oliveira as a popular person who had many friends and was never boring to be around.
The local authorities have confirmed the death and the police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.
Futsal, the sport Oliveira played, is a variant of football played on hard courts and usually indoors. The ball is smaller and less hard than a normal football, and strict rules apply, such as a ban on sliding. A futsal team consists of four outfield players and a goalkeeper.
