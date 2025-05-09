Scientists at the Cern research center have succeeded in turning lead into gold. Bild: KEYSTONE

This was the great dream of alchemists in the Middle Ages: to transform worthless metals into valuable ones. Scientists at the Cern Nuclear Research Center have now achieved what previous scientists never did: they produced gold from lead.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dream of the alchemists of the Middle Ages has come true.

Scientists at the Cern research center have succeeded in converting lead into gold.

However, the breakthrough has a catch: the highly complex "gold digging method" does not exactly make you rich. Show more

Contrary to popular belief, the alchemists of the Middle Ages were by no means crackpots. After all, their work was an early form of science, which ultimately gave rise to chemistry. They were concerned with natural processes, from whose manifestations they produced materials for everyday use.

But they were not only interested in how to preserve meat or turn milk into cheese; they also strove to transform base metals such as iron or lead into precious metals such as gold and silver.

Was this endeavor also based on science? Researchers of our time have finally been able to fulfill the dream of the pre-scientists: They have produced gold from lead.

The scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva have succeeded. And not by magic, but with the help of a highly complex technical device: the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

In the particle accelerator, the so-called ALICE team has used a "new mechanism", as the research facility reports. Lead nuclei were accelerated almost to the speed of light in the LHC's almost 27-kilometer-long ring tunnel.

When the nuclei collide with each other, quark-gluon plasma is created, a "hot and dense state of matter" that is thought to have "filled the universe about a millionth of a second after the Big Bang", according to Cern.

Turning lead into gold

Far more common than a collision, however, is that the lead nuclei just miss each other. The electromagnetic fields surrounding the nuclei can trigger interactions between the photons or between photons and nuclei.

This causes the inner structure of the nucleus to vibrate, which leads to the ejection of a small number of neutrons and protons. To put this into perspective: a lead nucleus contains 82 protons, a gold nucleus 79, which means that "to produce gold (...) three protons must be removed from a lead nucleus in the LHC beams", according to Cern.

The researchers more than succeeded: During the second run, between 2015 and 2018, they were able to produce around 86 billion gold nuclei and in the third run almost twice as many as in the previous one.

That sounds like a lot, but it's far from it. Cern illustrates the result with an example: the total quantity of the third run was "still trillions of times less than would be required to produce a piece of jewelry." How sobering.

If the alchemists had known this, their efforts would have seemed nonsensical. "The dream of the medieval alchemists may have been technically fulfilled," writes the research center, "but their hopes for riches have once again been dashed."