The next “Watches and Wonders” watch fair will take place in early April 2027. New to the fair this year are the “House of Brands”—featuring the brands Breitling, Gallet, and Universal Genève—as well as the Italian brand Damiani.

The next “Watches and Wonders” watch fair will take place in early April 2027. Making their debut at the event are the “House of Brands”—featuring the Breitling, Gallet, and Universal Genève brands—as well as the Italian brand Damiani. (File photo)

The Geneva watch fair will take place from April 5 to 11, 2027, according to a statement released by the organizers on Tuesday. The event will now run from Monday through Sunday, rather than from Tuesday through Monday as before.

The fair will initially open its doors to industry professionals, and from Friday through Sunday, a broader public will be welcome. The parallel “In The City” program will also be expanded, according to the announcement. Held in the heart of Geneva, it will combine watchmaking artistry, culture, and immersive experiences throughout the week.

The Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation (WWGF), founded in September 2022 on the initiative of Rolex, Richemont, and Patek Philippe, is a non-profit foundation based in Geneva. Chanel, Hermès, and LVMH are also represented on the board.

According to reports, 65 exhibiting brands gathered at Palexpo from April 14 to 20, 2026. The fair attracted nearly 60,000 visitors.

“Watches and Wonders Geneva” has become the world’s leading platform for the industry, said Georges Kern, CEO of “House of Brands,” in a separate statement. In addition to visibility, each brand has “the freedom to tell its own story.”

Traditionally, numerous watch brands that do not exhibit at “Watches and Wonders” are regularly represented in downtown Geneva at the same time. Until now, Breitling has been among them. For some companies, having a booth at the show involves high costs.