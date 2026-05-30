The complete closure of the Brenner Pass to transit traffic has been in force since 11.00 am. The closure lasts until 19:00 on the Austrian side and until 20:00 on the Italian side. It applies to the Brenner highway and all secondary routes. The reason for the closure is a protest action on the Brenner highway. Residents of the region want to demonstrate there against the flood of traffic.

A single police car drives along the toll road after the closure on the Brenner highway came into force. Due to a demonstration on the Brenner highway, the most important traffic link between Germany and Italy is almost completely blocked in both directions. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa

According to freeway operator Asfinag, almost eleven million cars and around 2.5 million trucks used the toll freeway in 2025. This makes the route the busiest north-south connection in the Alps.

The police had called on people to drive around Tyrol during the closure. This is to avoid traffic chaos. In the hours leading up to the closure, traffic had been flowing virtually unhindered over the Brenner Pass and through Tyrol. Traffic experts spoke of a surprisingly calm traffic situation.