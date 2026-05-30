The closure of the Brenner highway in the Austrian province of Tyrol has been lifted following a demonstration. "All lanes are open again," a spokesperson for the highway operator Asfinag told the German Press Agency on Saturday evening.

Few vehicles are driving on the A93 near the Austrian border. The Brenner highway in Tyrol, Austria, is closed for several hours for a demonstration by local residents. Residents protest against the flood of traffic that has been growing for years. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa

The Brenner Pass on the border between Austria and Italy had been blocked since the morning due to a protest against the high traffic load. The highway was also closed on the Italian side during the day due to the demonstration. The Italian section from Sterzing to Brenner in the north was also reopened to light traffic. The opening for trucks was planned for 8 pm.

Heavy traffic is expected, especially on Sunday

The Brenner route is the most important road connection across the Alps. Authorities and traffic clubs had feared traffic chaos due to the closure and the Whitsun vacations in Germany. However, there were no traffic jams in Tyrol or on alternative routes for the time being.

However, the Austrian motorists' club ÖAMTC expects travelers to start their postponed journeys from Saturday evening. Heavy traffic is expected on Sunday in particular.

More than 200 trucks prevented from transiting

The authorities in Tyrol drew a positive preliminary balance of the demonstration and blockade day. According to the police, a total of 219 trucks were turned back on the closed transit route.