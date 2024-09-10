Brian Keller was arrested in Germany in August and is now back in Switzerland. sda

Brian Keller was arrested in Germany in August. Now the Federal Department of Justice and Police has announced that he is back in Switzerland.

Brian Keller is probably Switzerland's best-known prisoner.

On August 10, he was arrested again, this time in Germany.

This was triggered by threats on social media.

Brian Keller is back in Switzerland. Germany extradited "Switzerland's most famous prisoner" to Switzerland almost two weeks ago. He was arrested in Germany on August 10.

The Federal Department of Justice and Police announced the extradition on Tuesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Keller had agreed to simplified extradition and has been back in Switzerland since August 28.

Keller was arrested in Germany on August 10. This was triggered by threats on social media. The Zurich public prosecutor's office had asked the 28-year-old to hand himself in voluntarily by August 6. However, he ignored this request, which is why the Zurich city and cantonal police launched a manhunt for him.

Brian Keller had only been released from custody in Zurich in July. He was held there after threatening his opponent "Skorp808" on social media and later beating him up in front of a house entrance.

