Parts of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapse during the night. The streetcar track and parts of the sidewalk are affected. A streetcar was not on the bridge at the time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

According to the emergency services, there were no injuries.

The collapse affected the pedestrian and cycle path as well as the streetcar tracks. Show more

Parts of the Carola Bridge in the eastern German city of Dresden collapsed into the River Elbe on Wednesday night. According to the emergency services, there were no injuries.

The collapse affected the pedestrian and cycle path as well as the streetcar tracks, a spokesperson for the situation center said in the morning. According to the Dresden fire department, the collapse involved a length of 100 meters. According to the report, there is a heavy leakage of hot water from the bridgehead on the Old Town side.

There was no streetcar on the bridge when the Carola Bridge collapsed. Picture: X: @FeuerwehrDD

Dresden's public transport company said that there was no streetcar on the bridge. Passengers and vehicles were therefore not injured. Lines 3 and 7 run there every hour on weekdays, including at night. The southern half of the bridge, which spans the Terrassenufer road and a section of the Elbe, was affected. Various detour are in place.

