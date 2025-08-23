A thunderstorm caused parts of a bridge parapet to collapse in Sicily - while cars were driving over it. There were no injuries, but the video of the incident is causing political discussions about Italy's infrastructure.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Sicily, a thunderstorm severely damaged a bridge parapet - while several vehicles were on the structure.

A video of the incident quickly spread on social media and caused an uproar.

Following initial safety measures, the bridge has since been reopened to traffic with restrictions. Show more

A violent storm damaged the Ponte San Giuliano near Randazzo on August 16, 2025. Parts of the bridge parapet collapsed while several cars passed over the bridge. No one was injured in the incident. According to ANAS, the state-owned company for the construction and maintenance of Italy's state roads and highways, the structure of the viaduct remained intact and the pillars and supporting structure were undamaged.

The bridge was closed immediately for safety reasons. However, it was reopened on August 18 after initial safety work - initially with alternating one-way traffic and temporary concrete barriers. The complete reconstruction of the bridge parapets and permanent drainage of the surface water, which is believed to be the cause of the damage, is expected to take around six months.

The incident has sparked criticism of infrastructure policy in Sicily. Trade unions and opposition politicians have warned that existing structures are increasingly falling apart, while projects worth billions such as the planned Ponte sullo Stretto are in the spotlight.

More on the topic