Brienz GR has been evacuated again since Sunday. There is a threat of an avalanche of debris that could destroy the Grisons village. The responsible municipality of Albula has now presented two locations for possible resettlement. Archivbild: Keystone

The Grisons village of Brienz GR, which was evacuated again due to a rock avalanche, could be relocated to Tiefencastel GR and Alvaneu GR. However, 70 percent of the Brienz residents affected would prefer to be relocated to Vazerol.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The evacuated Grisons village of Brienz GR could be relocated to Tiefencastel GR and Alvaneu GR.

The municipality of Albula presented a corresponding concept on Wednesday.

Living space for 170 people could be created in both villages. Show more

The municipality's concept envisages creating living space for 70 people in Alvaneu village and 100 people in Tiefencastel, as the municipal authorities presented to the affected residents on Wednesday evening.

However, 70 percent of the Brienz residents affected would prefer to be relocated to Vazerol. This was the result of a survey conducted in 2020, but until recently Vazerol itself was at risk from a landslide. It was only three months ago that the all-clear was given for this location.

At the presentation of the relocation concept on Wednesday evening, an affected resident of Brienz called this back and forth a "boycott". The municipality had ignored the wishes of those affected.

Vazerol is now to be included in the planning again after the all-clear, according to the municipality. It promised more information in February. According to the authorities, there is currently not enough building land in Vazerol.

However, it is still unclear who would finance such a relocation. The municipality has asked the federal government and the canton for subsidies, said Benno Burtscher, president of the responsible commission of the municipality of Albula. On Tuesday, the federal government sent "a basically positive response" to the canton. However, this still had to be analyzed.

There are two rescue measures for the threatened village of Brienz. In addition to the now finalized resettlement, a drainage tunnel is being built under the village. This is intended to drain the land mass and thus massively stem the landslides.

SDA