Evacuees should now be able to return to Brienz GR every weekend. The village has been evacuated since November 2024. Archivbild: Keystone

From Easter, evacuees should be able to return to Brienz GR every weekend. However, the weather conditions must be right for this to happen.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Easter, evacuees from Brienz GR will be able to return to their village regularly every weekend.

Visits are possible from Friday to Sunday between 8 am and 6 pm.

The prerequisite for a visit is a positive assessment of the risk situation by the early warning service. Show more

Visits are possible from Friday to Sunday between 8 am and 6 pm, as announced by the municipality of Albula on Tuesday. At Easter, the period runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Overnight stays are not possible and there is no drinking water in the village. Residents and owners of second homes must register.

A prerequisite for the visit is a positive assessment of the risk situation by the early warning service. All registered cell phones will receive a text message by 6 p.m. the evening before to let them know whether the visit can take place the following day or whether it has to be canceled for safety reasons.

So far this year, returns have only been permitted on individual weekends. The conditions did not always cooperate. Brienz is still in phase red danger level. In November 2024, the village was evacuated for the second time because it was threatened by a sliding pile of rubble.