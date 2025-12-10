Brigitte Macron in a shitstorm: her slogan about feminists causes outrage. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Ludovic Marin

Brigitte Macron in a shitstorm: her slogan about feminists causes outrage. What's really behind her words and how France is reacting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brigitte Macron is causing a stir in France because she called a group of feminists "dirty bitches" in a conversation with actor and comedian Ary Abittan.

It has since been reported from her circle that the president's wife merely wanted to criticize an action by the feminist group #Nous Toutes (we all) during a stage performance by Abittan (51).

Abittan was accused of rape in 2021 by a then 23-year-old woman with whom he had been dating for a few weeks.

The investigation against him was dropped in April 2024, a decision that was upheld by an appeals court in January 2025. Show more

"Throwing dirty bitches out"

During the brief conversation that is now at the center of criticism, Brigitte Macron asked the comedian on the sidelines of his performance on Sunday how he was doing, alluding to the protests. "If these dirty bitches are here, we'll throw them out," Macron said, apparently jokingly.

The president's wife was sharply criticized for her words by a number of politicians and online. "Really. Words fail me. Just the idea of this person filling entire halls makes me sick, but for the First Lady of France to support him and speak out like that ... I could really cry," wrote Salome under the hashtag #salesconnes.