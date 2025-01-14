  1. Residential Customers
Animal disease British ban on meat imports due to foot-and-mouth disease

The United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland) bans the import of ungulates from Germany due to foot-and-mouth disease. (archive picture)
Keystone

The United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland) has imposed a ban on the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Brandenburg. The ban applies to live animals and fresh meat products.

The measure is intended to "protect farmers", as the British Ministry of the Environment announced on Tuesday. The import ban applies to all ruminants and pigs, including game.

Certain protective measures also apply to Switzerland, as the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) announced at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. However, these are limited to the affected region. According to the FSVO, the import of animal products from all animal species that could be infected with the disease is prohibited. The products include, for example, meat, milk, dairy products, hides and wool.

According to the FSVO, Switzerland is not taking any unilateral protective measures in the movement of animals and goods with the EU.

