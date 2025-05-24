Police in Ibiza have arrested a British couple suspected of having cheated on the bill after a cruise. As the police announced on Friday, the 18-year-old and the 23-year-old were arrested at the airport of the Spanish Mediterranean island on Wednesday. Hours earlier, they had left the cruise ship in a hurry and pushing and shoving. According to the information, they left a bill of 3196 euros unpaid.
Crew members of the ship alerted the police, who seized the couple at the airport before their departure, according to the police. The couple are accused of fraud