The bunker was full of phrases in German. X/George Thorpe

A couple on Guernsey come across an old bunker from the Second World War during renovation work. A former resident had pointed out the hidden rooms to them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A couple on the British island of Guernsey discovered a filled-in Nazi bunker during renovation work.

The clue came from a former resident who remembered the hidden rooms from her childhood.

Guernsey was occupied by Nazi Germany for five years during the Second World War. Show more

A British couple made an unexpected discovery under their house on the Channel Island of Guernsey: an old Nazi bunker from the Second World War. Shaun and Caroline Tullier came across a hatch leading to two large rooms and a hallway during renovation work, as reported by the BBC.

The walls were covered with German lettering such as "Achtung, Feind hört mit". Old tin cans were also found.

The discovery came about after a former resident contacted Shaun Tullier via Facebook. She had seen photos of the house and remembered the hidden rooms where she had played as a child. Her father had later filled in the rooms. As the Tulliers had a digger on site, they started digging and unearthed the bunker.

Churchill withdrew troops

The history of the Channel Islands during the Second World War is marked by the occupation by Nazi Germany. In May 1940, after the invasion of France, Winston Churchill withdrew British troops from the islands to avoid bloodshed.

The Germans used Guernsey as a base for their attack plans on England and built bunkers and defenses. The occupation lasted five years until the Allies liberated the islands on May 9, 1945.

The Tulliers are currently working on transforming the bunker into a hobby room with a snooker table and fitness equipment. "It's like traveling back in time," Shaun Tullier is quoted as saying.

Video on the topic