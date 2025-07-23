The incident comes to light just before the start of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit.
Lawyer James Healy-Pratt told the Daily Mail that he expected Prime Minister Kai Starmer to raise these issues at the meeting in London. "The families deserve urgent answers and assurances about the whereabouts of their loved ones."
Fuel supply probably interrupted
In the disaster on June 12, an Air India Boeing flying to London crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport and burst into flames. 241 people on board died, including 52 Britons. A further 19 people died on the ground and 67 were seriously injured.
The crash may have been caused by an interrupted fuel supply. According to a preliminary report by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Board, the fuel supply controls for the two engines jumped to the "off" position almost simultaneously immediately after take-off.
While some of the dead have been cremated or buried in India, the remains of at least 12 victims have been transferred.