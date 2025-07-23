Officials inspect the crash site of the Air India plane in Ahmedabad, India, on June 13. Ajit Solanki/AP/dpa/Keystone

Following the crash of an Air India plane, some British families have received the wrong remains of their loved ones. The mistake was discovered during DNA tests.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The crash of an Air India plane on June 12 killed 241 people on board, 52 of whom were British.

Now some of the British families have received the false remains of their loved ones.

According to the lawyer representing some of those affected, the remains were misidentified before being repatriated. Show more

British families are already struggling with the pain and grief of losing their loved ones after the plane crash in India. Now some of them are also receiving the wrong remains of their loved ones.

The family of one victim, for example, had to abandon their funeral plans after learning that the coffin they had received contained the body of an unknown passenger.

Error discovered during DNA test

In another case, the remains of several people killed in the crash were mistakenly placed in the same coffin and had to be separated before the funeral could take place, according to the report.

The lawyer representing many of the British relatives told the Daily Mail. According to the report, the remains were misidentified before being brought to the UK.

The error was discovered when a forensic pathologist from Inner West London attempted to verify the identity of the repatriated relatives by matching their DNA with samples provided by the families.

"The families deserve answers"

The incident comes to light just before the start of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit.

Lawyer James Healy-Pratt told the Daily Mail that he expected Prime Minister Kai Starmer to raise these issues at the meeting in London. "The families deserve urgent answers and assurances about the whereabouts of their loved ones."

Fuel supply probably interrupted

In the disaster on June 12, an Air India Boeing flying to London crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport and burst into flames. 241 people on board died, including 52 Britons. A further 19 people died on the ground and 67 were seriously injured.

The crash may have been caused by an interrupted fuel supply. According to a preliminary report by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Board, the fuel supply controls for the two engines jumped to the "off" position almost simultaneously immediately after take-off.

While some of the dead have been cremated or buried in India, the remains of at least 12 victims have been transferred.