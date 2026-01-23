The British government has nationalized the steel producer British Steel, thereby saving the country's last primary steel mill from closure in the long term.

"Today's decision secures the future of steel production in the United Kingdom, safeguards skilled jobs, and preserves a vital national capability," outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement. The move had been in the works for months, with the necessary legislation already in place.

The Chinese steel company Jingye had acquired the company—whose main plant is located in Scunthorpe in northeastern England and employs about 3,500 people—out of bankruptcy in early 2020. Last year, heavy losses led to the decision to shut down the blast furnaces.

A challenging business environment due to competition from Asia and U.S. tariffs

The British government then stepped in and took over operations. However, efforts to find a buyer were unsuccessful. According to the Ministry of Economy, the question of whether compensation is due for the nationalization—and, if so, how much—is now to be examined.

The blast furnace plant in Scunthorpe is the last one in the United Kingdom capable of producing primary steel from iron ore and coke. Unlike steel products from electric arc furnaces, which melt down scrap steel, this steel is suitable for a wider range of industrial applications, such as engine manufacturing, construction, and shipping.

However, it is considered doubtful whether the company can be made profitable again in the face of stiff competition from Asia and U.S. tariffs. Critics fear that the nationalization could turn out to be a money pit costing billions.