Bureaucracy and high costs are putting British meat producers under pressure. A revised agreement with the EU should make exports easier - and revive the industry. (symbolic image) Keystone

British meat exports to the European Union have collapsed since Brexit. Exports of pork, for example, have fallen by more than a third since 2019, according to the British Meat Producers' Association (BMPA).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Beef has fallen by a good 20 percent and lamb by more than 15 percent. Member companies complained about bureaucratic hurdles and the ever-increasing costs of complying with regulations.

The UK left the EU at the end of January 2020 and has no longer been a member of the EU customs union and single market since 2021. Despite a last-minute free trade agreement, there are bureaucratic hurdles and other barriers to trade.

High costs for certificates

The current annual costs for the industry for export certifications now amount to more than 50 million pounds (52.45 million Swiss francs), the association emphasized. "Exporters can now incur additional costs of between £2,500 and £3,000 per shipment - caused by red tape, inspections and delays at borders."

BMPA boss John Powell wants to draw attention to the problem before the House of Lords EU Committee on Tuesday and promote the new so-called SPS agreement with the EU. This would facilitate controls on food, live animals, animal feed, plants and seeds.

Promotion of new agreement on food supply

This could revive trade flows, support smaller exporters and rebuild closer business relationships with customers in the EU, the BMPA added. "The EU remains the UK's closest and most important market for red meat, accounting for up to 90 percent of sheepmeat exports and around 80 percent of beef exports. The growth opportunities in this market therefore far outweigh those in more distant markets."

The supply chains are already aligned with EU standards. "With very few exceptions, a proportion of every animal slaughtered in the UK is destined for the EU market." Therefore, farms, livestock transporters, abattoirs and processing plants are already working in accordance with EU requirements. A large part of the current certification effort consists of checking compliance with standards.