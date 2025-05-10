  1. Residential Customers
An attempted coup made him famous British mercenary Simon Mann has died

Oliver Kohlmaier

11.5.2025

Simon Mann in 2009, after he was pardoned.
AP Photos/APTN/KEYSTONE

He organized a coup in Central Africa as a mercenary - and failed. Now the Briton Simon Mann has died at the age of 72.

11.05.2025, 00:00

11.05.2025, 08:13

  • The former British mercenary Simon Mann has died at the age of 72.
  • He gained fame through a failed coup d'état in Equatorial Guinea.
  • A graduate of the prestigious Sandhurst Military Academy and an officer, Mann had attempted to overthrow the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in March 2004.
  • He spent five years in prison before being pardoned "on humanitarian grounds" in 2009.
Simon Mann gained notoriety through an attempted coup in Equatorial Guinea - now the former British mercenary has died at the age of 72.

According to British media reports, Mann died a few days ago while working out in a gym. As the man behind a failed coup attempt in 2004, Mann spent five years in prison in Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea before being pardoned by Equatorial Guinea and returning to the UK.

A graduate of the prestigious Sandhurst Military Academy and an officer, Mann had attempted to overthrow the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in March 2004. The small country in sub-Saharan Africa was one of the continent's largest oil producers in the early 1990s.

Mann had set off for Equatorial Guinea with fighters from a South African military unit and a plane full of weapons in order to replace Obiang Nguema Mbasogo with an opposition figure. During a stopover at Harare airport in Zimbabwe, however, the plane was intercepted and all those involved were arrested.

After his extradition to Equatorial Guinea, Mann was sentenced to 34 years and four months in prison in 2008, but was later pardoned "on humanitarian grounds".

