The London police force is struggling with a loss of reputation due to sexist and racist misconduct by police officers. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Trigger Image

London police sack a colleague for gross misconduct for allegedly exchanging racist and sexist messages with a former officer for years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Metropolitan Police has sacked one of its officers for sexist and racist misconduct.

The man is alleged to have exchanged around 7000 chat messages with pornographic, misogynistic and violent content with a former colleague.

The London police force has been struggling for some time with a loss of reputation due to sexist and racist misconduct by police officers. Show more

A British police officer was dismissed for exchanging racist and sexist messages with a former colleague. The two had written around 7,000 messages to each other between 2017 and 2020, the British news agency PA reported.

Many of the videos, images, memes and messages were pornographic, contained violent scenes or were misogynistic, the Metropolitan Police said. According to PA, the man denied the allegations. He is the head of the Metropolitan Black Police Association and spoke of a "personal attack".

Gross misconduct

The other police officer had already been dismissed for other allegations. He is also said to have been in another chat group where racist comments were allegedly made about the colleague in the past.

The Metropolitan Police has been struggling for some time with a loss of reputation due to sexist and racist misconduct by police officers.