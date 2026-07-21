The 56-year-old, who had been tasked by King Charles III that morning with forming a government, made a surprise appointment, naming former Defense Minister John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer, among other changes. Healey had left the cabinet in June in protest against the policies of Burnham’s predecessor, Keir Starmer.

The appointment as “Chancellor of the Exchequer” is “the greatest honor,” said the experienced minister. “Together, we will build a new economy, create new hope, and advance the interests of working people in this country.” The new Foreign Secretary is the former Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband; the former head of the Foreign Office, Yvette Cooper, is now Secretary of State for Health. Shabana Mahmood remains Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Old and New Faces

More appointments were announced in the evening and overnight. Former Health Minister Wes Streeting is the new Defense Minister; Alex Norris will take over the Justice Ministry; Angela Eagle will head the Environment Ministry; and Miatta Fahnbulleh is the new Energy Minister. Streeting was briefly considered a rival to Burnham for the party leadership but withdrew from the race after Burnham was elected to Parliament.

Angela Rayner is the new Minister for Housing, Jonathan Reynolds is Minister of Economic Affairs, and Lucy Powell is Minister of Education. Anneliese Midgley has been appointed leader of the Labour Party parliamentary group. Lisa Nandy remains Minister of Culture.

By contrast, several of Starmer’s close associates will no longer play a major role under the new prime minister, including former Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy and former Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. “I would have been proud to continue serving in the Cabinet. But a new prime minister has the right to put together his own team,” Lammy said, according to the PA news agency.

Phone call with Trump, invitation from Merz

One of the new prime minister’s first official acts was a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Under Starmer, relations between Downing Street and the White House had cooled noticeably, though this was primarily due to Trump. The prime minister expressed hope that he would “be able to show the president what Manchester has to offer during a future visit,” a spokesperson said, referring to Burnham’s previous role as mayor of Greater Manchester. Trump was last received by King Charles III on a state visit in September 2025.

In outlining his vision as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Burnham stated “that his focus would be on the reindustrialization of the entire country,” according to the Downing Street statement. Burnham also reaffirmed his commitment to defense and security. Trump was reportedly told that ensuring the security of the United Kingdom and its allies is the top priority on his political agenda.

Burnham also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) had congratulated Burnham at noon. “The United Kingdom and Germany are close allies and partners,” Merz wrote. “It is precisely in times like these that our deep bond is proven. I would very much like to discuss the challenges ahead with you and therefore cordially invite you to visit Berlin soon.”