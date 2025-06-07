The alleged crime took place not far from the Monument to the Discoveries, a popular destination for Lisbon tourists. Archivbild: dpa

A British couple's round-the-world voyage together turns into a criminal case en route. A 60-year-old man is now facing a long prison sentence.

DPA dpa

A 60-year-old British man pushes his partner over the railing of a sailing yacht on the River Tagus.

A British man has been remanded in custody in Portugal for allegedly pushing his partner off a sailing yacht into the water with intent to kill. The woman, a non-swimmer, was pulled alive from the River Tagus by passengers on another boat that happened to be passing by, reported the newspaper "Correio da Manhã", citing the authorities. The 60-year-old is accused of domestic violence and attempted murder. The public prosecutor's office in Lisbon confirmed the information on request.

According to the report, both Britons were on a world cruise. The alleged crime took place a week ago off the coast of the Lisbon suburb of Oeiras.

Physical assaults in the relationship

Witnesses immediately alerted the police. The man is said to have left by boat after the incident - in the knowledge that his partner could not swim. The suspect was arrested a short time later on the sailing yacht.

According to the woman, the two had known each other for around a year. They began sailing together in December. The relationship was soon characterized by regular verbal and physical assaults, reported "Correio da Manhã", citing investigators. The 60-year-old faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. In Portugal, the sentence for attempted murder is usually five to ten years.