Lawyer Sarah Myatt speaks to reporters at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Ben Whitley/PA via AP/Keystone

It is likely to be one of Britain's most momentous miscarriages of justice: A man is jailed for 38 years for murder - but then a DNA sample comes into play.

An appeal court has overturned the murder conviction. The reason for this is DNA samples that do not match.

"I am not angry, I am not bitter," said the 68-year-old man in a statement. Show more

A man has been wrongly imprisoned in the UK for 38 years. The man was convicted of murdering a young woman in the 1980s - but now an appeals court has overturned the decision, according to the British news agency PA. The reason for this is DNA samples that do not match.

Historic proportions?

According to the British media, this is a miscarriage of justice of historic proportions. The 68-year-old had previously tried to have the conviction overturned.

In the summer of 1986, a young waitress was found dead in Bebington near Liverpool, England. The suspect was subsequently arrested and convicted in November 1987.

However, a commission for the review of criminal cases has since established that DNA samples from the crime scene do not match the man's samples. Given the evidence, it was impossible to consider the conviction safe, a judge said, according to PA.

"I am not bitter"

Her client had spent nearly 40 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, the man's lawyer said. "Today, justice was served and the conviction was overturned."

She also read a statement from the man. "I am not angry, I am not bitter," it said, according to PA. He simply wanted to return to his loved ones and family "to make the best of what I have left of my existence" in this world.

It is unclear who killed the 21-year-old woman at the time. Her thoughts are with the family and friends of the murdered woman, an investigator said. "We will do everything in our power to find whoever the DNA found at the scene belongs to."