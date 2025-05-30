Drought in Switzerland: the situation has eased since mid-April. Picture: Lake Klöntal in the canton of Glarus on April 25, 2025. Picture: Keystone

The most severe drought since 1852 is looming in the UK - and it's not raining in Germany and Belgium either. In Switzerland, the situation has eased. Meteonews even dares to make a rough summer forecast.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UK is facing the worst drought since 1852.

Germany is experiencing "one of the driest early years" since records began. The Netherlands and Belgium are also suffering.

In Switzerland, the situation has eased since mid-April. There was too much precipitation in the southwest and too little in the north.

Meteonews ventures a rough forecast for the summer in terms of temperature and drought.

The EU warns of crop failures and says of the drought in north-western Europe: "The coming weeks will decide. Show more

Great Britain: Worst drought since 1852?

The UK is notorious for its rainy weather, but this year everything is different: "This spring has been the driest for more than a century," the Met Office confirmed to the AFP news agency. The level of the water reservoirs is "exceptionally low", it continues.

Low level: Woodhead Reservoir in Derbyshire on May 13. Picture: Keystone

It is still too early to draw a final conclusion, as spring includes the months of March, April and May. So far, 80.6 milliliters of precipitation have fallen during this period. The negative record was set in 1852 - with 100.7 milliliters. It could now be broken if it does not rain heavily in the last few days of May.

That would probably be too late for British farmers. In Peterborough, which lies around 90 kilometers north of London, there has been no rainfall at all since March. As a result, the sugar beet on Luke Abblitt's farm is only half the size it should be.

His potatoes are also in danger of not growing big enough: The weather is going "from one extreme to the other", complains the desperate farmer: "I just pray for rain."

Greenwich Park in London during the 2022 heatwave, when temperatures of more than 40 degrees were recorded in the UK for the first time. Picture: Commons/Alisdare Hickson

So far, the UK has experienced a severe drought every 16 years. "This decade that has increased to every five years, and in the next couple of decades it will be every three years," warns Liz Bentley from the Royal Meteorological Society. The dry season will also last longer.

Germany: "One of the driest early years"

The picture is similar in Germany: in some regions it has not rained since February, reports the Tagesschau. The drought is unusual, says Bernd Madlener: "It is one of the driest early years since the beginning of comprehensive weather records."

The drought intensity in the vegetation period from April to October is shown here for the total and topsoil. Helmholtz-Zentrum für Umweltforschung

According to the meteorologist, the reason for this is the increasingly frequent occurrence of persistent high-pressure areas that block the humid low-pressure areas. Climate change is resulting in lower temperature and pressure differences worldwide, which produces less wind to move the weather.

It was not only in March, April and May that there was too little precipitation. In February, too, only half the usual amount fell - and the winter was also bad in this respect. The problem is that the shortfall is adding up, writes Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Dry field in Boddin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: A tractor drags a large cloud of dust behind it on May 20 while spreading maize seed. Picture: Keystone

"The nationwide precipitation deficit in spring 2025 and the resulting soil dryness represent a hydrological 'mortgage' for the summer, which must be compensated for in the coming months," warns Katrin Drastig from the Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering.

There must therefore be sustained, widespread rainfall to replenish the natural reserves and solve the drought problem. According to experts, the next few weeks will determine how severe the summer will be for nature and agriculture.

Low water at the Rhine bend in Düsseldorf on 21 May: the drought is not only causing problems for nature and farmers, but also for inland shipping. Picture: Keystone

Switzerland (still) without major problems

The federal government has launched its own portal on the subject of drought in Switzerland and is setting up a national soil moisture monitoring network. A look at the current map shows that there are no problems with drought in Switzerland.

Drought in Switzerland: everything in the green. Screenshot: Nationale Trockenheitsplattform

However, Meteonews specifies that even in this country, there was significantly too little rainfall in the north until mid-April. The levels of rivers and lakes reached record lows in some cases during this period and the reservoirs were "exceptionally poorly filled".

Still too many red dots (rivers) and triangles (lakes): Discharges and water levels in Switzerland, as of May 28. Screenshot: BAFU

However, the precipitation shortly before Easter eased the situation considerably, particularly in Valais and western Switzerland. In May, it rained more extensively, especially in Graubünden, where it had previously been particularly dry. As a result, there was 5.6 percent less precipitation by May 19 compared to the long-term average.

Up to the 19th, May was too wet in Ticino and Graubünden and too dry in the north. Graphic: Meteonews, UBIMET

And what will the approaching summer bring? Meteonews has also looked at long-term models, but these should only be understood as a "rough trend". The conclusion: "Like all summers since 2015, the summer will probably be too warm in the long term, with deviations of around 1 degree being modeled." It could be drier in the north in particular.

EU: The coming weeks will decide

If there is a drought in the UK and parts of Germany, it is of course also too dry in the countries in between - as in Belgium, ...

Drought in Belgium. RMI

... because too little rain falls, as the example of the Netherlands shows.

Dutch precipitation index, as of May 27. KNMI

The EU Commission has the issue on its radar: in May, it warns of the difficult situation in parts of the member states.

The EU published its crop forecast for 2025 via its Crop Monitoring Agency (MARS): according to this, the rainfall deficit is increasing in north-western Europe, writes the agricultural magazine "Agrarheute". Severe water shortages could jeopardize farmers' yields: The coming weeks are crucial.