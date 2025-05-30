Summer forecastBrits and Germans are suffering from severe drought - and what is the situation in Switzerland?
Philipp Dahm
30.5.2025
The most severe drought since 1852 is looming in the UK - and it's not raining in Germany and Belgium either. In Switzerland, the situation has eased. Meteonews even dares to make a rough summer forecast.
The UK is facing the worst drought since 1852.
Germany is experiencing "one of the driest early years" since records began. The Netherlands and Belgium are also suffering.
In Switzerland, the situation has eased since mid-April. There was too much precipitation in the southwest and too little in the north.
Meteonews ventures a rough forecast for the summer in terms of temperature and drought.
The EU warns of crop failures and says of the drought in north-western Europe: "The coming weeks will decide.
The UK is notorious for its rainy weather, but this year everything is different: "This spring has been the driest for more than a century," the Met Office confirmed to the AFP news agency. The level of the water reservoirs is "exceptionally low", it continues.
It is still too early to draw a final conclusion, as spring includes the months of March, April and May. So far, 80.6 milliliters of precipitation have fallen during this period. The negative record was set in 1852 - with 100.7 milliliters. It could now be broken if it does not rain heavily in the last few days of May.
That would probably be too late for British farmers. In Peterborough, which lies around 90 kilometers north of London, there has been no rainfall at all since March. As a result, the sugar beet on Luke Abblitt's farm is only half the size it should be.
His potatoes are also in danger of not growing big enough: The weather is going "from one extreme to the other", complains the desperate farmer: "I just pray for rain."
So far, the UK has experienced a severe drought every 16 years. "This decade that has increased to every five years, and in the next couple of decades it will be every three years," warns Liz Bentley from the Royal Meteorological Society. The dry season will also last longer.
Germany: "One of the driest early years"
The picture is similar in Germany: in some regions it has not rained since February, reports the Tagesschau. The drought is unusual, says Bernd Madlener: "It is one of the driest early years since the beginning of comprehensive weather records."
According to the meteorologist, the reason for this is the increasingly frequent occurrence of persistent high-pressure areas that block the humid low-pressure areas. Climate change is resulting in lower temperature and pressure differences worldwide, which produces less wind to move the weather.
It was not only in March, April and May that there was too little precipitation. In February, too, only half the usual amount fell - and the winter was also bad in this respect. The problem is that the shortfall is adding up, writes Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.
"The nationwide precipitation deficit in spring 2025 and the resulting soil dryness represent a hydrological 'mortgage' for the summer, which must be compensated for in the coming months," warns Katrin Drastig from the Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering.
There must therefore be sustained, widespread rainfall to replenish the natural reserves and solve the drought problem. According to experts, the next few weeks will determine how severe the summer will be for nature and agriculture.
Switzerland (still) without major problems
The federal government has launched its own portal on the subject of drought in Switzerland and is setting up a national soil moisture monitoring network. A look at the current map shows that there are no problems with drought in Switzerland.
However, Meteonews specifies that even in this country, there was significantly too little rainfall in the north until mid-April. The levels of rivers and lakes reached record lows in some cases during this period and the reservoirs were "exceptionally poorly filled".
However, the precipitation shortly before Easter eased the situation considerably, particularly in Valais and western Switzerland. In May, it rained more extensively, especially in Graubünden, where it had previously been particularly dry. As a result, there was 5.6 percent less precipitation by May 19 compared to the long-term average.
And what will the approaching summer bring? Meteonews has also looked at long-term models, but these should only be understood as a "rough trend". The conclusion: "Like all summers since 2015, the summer will probably be too warm in the long term, with deviations of around 1 degree being modeled." It could be drier in the north in particular.
EU: The coming weeks will decide
If there is a drought in the UK and parts of Germany, it is of course also too dry in the countries in between - as in Belgium, ...
... because too little rain falls, as the example of the Netherlands shows.
The EU Commission has the issue on its radar: in May, it warns of the difficult situation in parts of the member states.
The EU published its crop forecast for 2025 via its Crop Monitoring Agency (MARS): according to this, the rainfall deficit is increasing in north-western Europe, writes the agricultural magazine "Agrarheute". Severe water shortages could jeopardize farmers' yields: The coming weeks are crucial.