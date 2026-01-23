Flood disasters cause billions in damage. So far, the government—that is, the general public—has regularly footed the bill. This is because many homeowners are not insured against flooding.

The destruction along the Ahr River in July 2021. Five years after the disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, not all the damage has been repaired yet. (Archive)

Five years after the Ahr Valley disaster, a broad majority of German homeowners support mandatory flood insurance. In a survey commissioned by the Verivox portal, a good four-fifths (81 percent) of the 1,054 homeowners surveyed expressed support for this. According to the survey, 58 percent are concerned that their own region could also experience flooding similar to what occurred in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia at that time.

So far, the government and the general public have generally been the ones paying

During the night of July 14–15, 2021, at least 185 people lost their lives in the catastrophic flooding that struck both federal states; property damage is estimated at 30 to 40 billion euros. As with previous floods, this was followed by a discussion about introducing mandatory flood insurance, since the costs for homeowners who are not insured against flooding are regularly covered by the state or the general public.

Mandatory Insurance Announced in the Coalition Agreement

So far, so-called natural disaster insurance for homeowners has been a voluntary add-on to building insurance. Although the coalition agreement between the CDU/CSU and the SPD calls for the introduction of mandatory coverage, the federal government intends to examine whether there should be an option to opt out. Nothing has been decided yet. “Climate change has taken a back seat in the public debate,” commented Aljoscha Ziller, CEO of Verivox Insurance Comparison.

In areas at high risk of flooding, homeowners are often unable to obtain insurance

To date, many insurers do not offer natural disaster insurance against flooding in areas at high risk of flooding, since flooding and significant damage are virtually guaranteed there. On the other hand, many municipalities have designated development zones in flood-prone areas over the past few decades, despite all warnings.

When it comes to costs, the views of the homeowners surveyed do not align with the general support for mandatory insurance: Just under 12 percent said they could not afford any additional costs for their homes, and 23 percent reportedly do not want to bear those costs.