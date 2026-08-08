According to a media report, a tour bus carrying German tourists overturned in Norway—several people were injured. According to the public broadcaster NRK, which cites police sources, there were 34 Germans on board the bus. Several passengers were reportedly slightly injured in the accident. Four of them were taken to hospitals.

The bus had been traveling in central Norway in the Trøndelag region when, according to reports, it overturned on a curve on the E6 highway. It came to rest on its side in the grass beside the road. The cause of the accident is still unclear. According to media reports, no other vehicles were involved.