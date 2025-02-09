French President Emmanuel Macron and Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt are said to have reached the agreement on the large-scale AI project on January 31. (archive image) Keystone

The Canadian fund Brookfield plans to invest a total of 20 billion euros in France by 2030 to build data centers and other infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI). This is according to a source privy to the news agency AFP.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The newspaper "La Tribune Dimanche" had previously reported that President Emmanuel Macron and Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt had reached the agreement on the major AI project on January 31. It has now been made public shortly before an AI summit taking place in Paris on Monday and Tuesday. The meeting will be attended by leading politicians, entrepreneurs and experts.

According to "La Tribune Dimanche", Brookfield wants to invest 15 billion euros in data centers, including a particularly large facility in the north-eastern French city of Cambrai. According to the newspaper, the remaining five billion euros will be spent on infrastructure connected to the centers - primarily on the gigantic power generators that the data centers need.

"The heart of an AI campus"

The Elysée Palace had already announced on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates wanted to invest several billion euros in the construction of a gigantic AI data center in France. The data center will be the heart of a new AI "campus". It will be the largest campus dedicated to artificial intelligence in Europe.

The USA and China currently dominate AI development, while other countries and regions are trying to keep up in this race. One of the main focuses is on building huge data centers for AI. A few days after taking office in January, US President Donald Trump announced a mega AI program called "Stargate", which he said would entail investments of at least 500 billion dollars (479.6 billion euros) in the US.