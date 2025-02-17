A brown bear in a Slovakian mountain valley. There are more than a thousand brown bears living in the wild in Slovakia. (archive picture) dpa

A couple are walking through a forest in Slovakia with their two children. A brown bear attacks, apparently taking the family by surprise.

A brown bear has attacked a family with two children in the Slovakian region of Liptov. As the news agency TASR reported, the parents and children were on a forest hiking trail in the municipality of Partizanska Lupca when they were startled by a bear weighing around 80 kilograms.

According to the authorities, the bear initially attacked the children directly, but let go of them when the father and mother protected them with their own bodies. Although the woman suffered minor injuries, the children were both unharmed.

The local mayor Ladislav Balazec said on Facebook that it was a "small miracle" that nothing more happened. The following day, he inspected the scene of the incident together with the state nature conservation team and discovered a bear den just a few meters away.

The area is now being monitored with a so-called photo trap and regular patrols. The mayor called on the public to avoid the danger zone.

Bear warnings and targeted killings

According to official counts, there are around 1,200 bears living in the wild in Slovakia. They normally avoid people if they notice them in time. However, they may attack if they come across them unexpectedly or if their mother sees her cubs in danger.

In principle, bears are protected all year round in Slovakia and may only be shot in exceptional cases if they pose a threat to humans. However, under pressure from hunters and local politicians, the government in Bratislava decided last year to allow up to one hundred so-called "problem bears" to be shot. However, this decision is highly controversial politically.