ARCHIVE - Brown bear Lillebror stands in his enclosure at Berlin Zoo. Photo: Monika Skolimowska/dpa Keystone

A brown bear has attacked and fatally injured a woman in Poland. The accident occurred near the village of Plonna in the far south-east of the country, according to the local police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The emergency call was made by the 58-year-old woman's son. When rescuers from the mountain rescue service, police and fire department arrived at the scene of the accident, which was difficult to access, they found the seriously injured woman. However, all help came too late for her and she succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards.

Authorities warn the public

According to TVP, the woman and her son wanted to search for fallen deer antlers in the wooded area. They lost sight of each other. When the son went looking for his mother, he finally found her with serious injuries. The police appealed to the residents of the village in Transcarpathia not to leave their homes for the time being.