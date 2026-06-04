A brown bear has attacked and seriously injured a forestry worker in a forest in Slovakia. The 37-year-old man suffered bite wounds to his shoulder, knee and hip, a rescue spokeswoman told the media.

As TV Markiza reported online, the injured man was initially to be rescued by helicopter. However, the densely overgrown terrain, which was also wet from the rain, made it impossible for the helicopter to land close enough above the village of Liptovska Anna, a spokeswoman for the air rescue service told the broadcaster.

In the end, firefighters and rescue workers entered the forest and transported the man by land to the hospital in the town of Liptovsky Mikulas (St. Nicholas in Liptov). According to a report in the local newspaper "My Liptov", the now injured forest worker is said to have been injured by a bear in 2024.

It was only on Tuesday evening that a female bear seriously injured a hiker in the municipality of Stranavy, only around 70 kilometers to the west. It was presumably a mother animal that feared for its cubs.

More than a thousand bears in Slovakia

According to the last official census, which was published in 2022, there are around 1,200 bears living in the wild in Slovakia. The animals usually avoid people if they notice them in time. However, they may attack in the event of a surprise encounter or if mother animals see their cubs at risk. Individual encounters have ended fatally in recent years.