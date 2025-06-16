Bruce Willis' wife writes touching Father's Day words - Gallery On US Father's Day, Bruce Willis' wife remembers fathers with a disability or illness. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bruce Willis has five children, including three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bruce Willis' wife writes touching Father's Day words - Gallery On US Father's Day, Bruce Willis' wife remembers fathers with a disability or illness. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bruce Willis has five children, including three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Bruce Willis made history as an action hero. The sudden end of the father of five's career came in 2022 due to dementia. On US Father's Day, his wife writes touching words.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The wife of actor Bruce Willis, who has dementia, Emma Heming, paid tribute to all fathers with illness or disability on Father's Day.

The family has learned to accept Willis' illness.

Daughter Rumer Willis also shared her feelings. She misses the conversations with her father, but is grateful for the moments they still have together. Show more

Emma Heming (46), the wife of actor Bruce Willis (70), who suffers from dementia, has written touching words for "all fathers living with a disability or illness". For Father's Day, which is celebrated in the USA on the third Sunday in June, she posted earlier photos on Instagram showing Willis with his two younger daughters before he became ill.

Despite the changes, Bruce would continue to teach his daughters "resilience, unconditional love and the quiet strength to simply be present". But she herself was also deeply saddened that day and wished so much that life could be different for him and easier for his family. They should have learned to accept his illness instead of fighting it every step of the way.

In 2022, the family had announced that Willis would retire from the film business due to illness. He was initially said to be suffering from aphasia, which impaired his cognitive abilities. A more precise diagnosis followed in 2023 - it is frontotemporal dementia, in which nerve cells in the frontal and temporal areas of the brain are initially broken down, a rare, rapidly progressing and incurable disease.

Daughter Rumer also speaks out

Willis has been married to the British-born actress since 2009. Their two daughters are 13 and 11 years old. His first marriage to actress Demi Moore (62) resulted in adult daughters Rumer (36), Scout (33) and Tallulah (31).

Rumer Willis (36) also shared her feelings on Father's Day. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram with memories of various years in which she can be seen side by side with her father Bruce Willis.

She says it is particularly painful for her to miss out on conversations with him. "I feel a deep ache in my chest," writes Rumer, "to talk to you and tell you what's going on in my life. To ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I had asked you more questions while you could still tell me about everything."

Nevertheless, she tries not to just allow the pain. Rumer emphasizes that she is grateful for the moments she can still experience with her father: "I can still touch you, tell you something. I am infinitely grateful for all of this. I love you so much, dad."

