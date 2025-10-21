  1. Residential Customers
"Challenging market environment" Brusa Hypower cuts up to 70 jobs in Eastern Switzerland

SDA

21.10.2025 - 17:33

Brusa Hypower is cutting up to 70 jobs at two locations.
Brusa Hypower is cutting up to 70 jobs at two locations.
Michael Buholzer/BRUSA HyPower AG

Brusa Hypower is suffering from the tense situation in the e-mobility market and Trump's tariff hammer. The company now wants to cut up to 70 jobs in Eastern Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

21.10.2025, 17:33

21.10.2025, 17:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Brusa Hypower AG wants to cut up to 70 jobs at its sites in Buchs SG and Sennwald SG.
  • There are also plans to close the site in Stuttgart.
  • According to Brusa Hypower, the reason for the job cuts is the difficult situation on the e-mobility market and the difficult trade policy conditions, particularly in the USA.
Show more

The technology company Brusa Hypower AG announced on Tuesday that it would be cutting 50 to 70 jobs. The reason for this is the difficult situation on the e-mobility market and the more difficult international trade policy conditions, particularly in the USA.

The job cuts will take place at the sites in Buchs and Sennwald, as the company wrote in a press release. The closure of the site in Stuttgart is also planned.

Export slump feared. Customs hammer could hit Swiss industry to the core

Export slump fearedCustoms hammer could hit Swiss industry to the core

Consultation period already started

"This decision is not easy for us. But it is necessary in order to sustainably strengthen Brusa HyPower AG in a challenging market environment and position it for the future," CEO Holger Fink was quoted as saying in the press release.

A consultation period was launched on Tuesday. The workforce can make suggestions to mitigate the measures.

Brusa Hypower AG was founded in 2021 from the electric car supplier Brusa, based in Sennwald.

Founded in 1985, Brusa Elektronik develops and produces drives and chargers for electric cars, among other things. According to a brochure from March 2024, the three sister companies, which include Bursa Hypower, Brusa Elektronik and Brusa Technology, employ around 450 people.

