In its dispute with Google over AI options for Android users and the sharing of data with search engines, the European Commission is imposing binding requirements on the U.S. company. The goal is to limit Google's market power.

The European Commission wants to require Google to share data with third-party search providers. The goal is to give users in Europe a wider selection of AI and search services. (Stock photo)

According to a statement from competition regulators in Brussels, Google must begin sharing data with third-party search providers, including AI chatbots. In addition, the tech giant must grant competing AI assistants full access to the features of Google’s Android operating system.

The Commission explained that the goal of the measures is to provide European users with a wider selection of AI and search services.

Gemini Is Set to Face Competition

Specifically, users should be able to activate their preferred AI assistant on Android devices using voice commands, similar to “Hey Google.” AI services should also be able to perform actions such as booking taxis within apps. According to the European Commission, Google has so far largely reserved these capabilities for its own AI offering, Gemini.

The second decision concerns the sharing of data on search queries, rankings in search results, and click-through and usage behavior. According to the Commission, sharing data with third-party search engines is crucial for their development and optimization. Its goal is to ensure that smaller search engines and AI chatbots have a chance to compete despite Google’s dominant market position.

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The tech giant once again rejected the requirements, citing privacy concerns. “Today’s decisions carry the risk of undermining important safeguards for the privacy and security of millions of Europeans,” the company said.

It is particularly concerning that Europeans’ private search queries are being made available to unknown companies. The European Commission, however, emphasized that the decision ensures the anonymization of search data and establishes a multi-layered method for doing so.

According to the Commission, Google must implement the measures regarding search data starting in January 2027, and those regarding the Android system starting in July 2027. The requirements are based on the Digital Markets Act (DMA), through which the EU aims to limit the power of large online platforms. Google is one of the so-called “gatekeepers,” which are subject to special rules due to their dominant position.