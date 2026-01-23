Following a violent attack in which a railway employee was beaten and kicked and fell from a moving train, the search for the cause of the fatal incident is now underway.

dpatopbilder – A train is stopped at the Ettlingen-Bruchhausen station following an emergency. Just before reaching the station, a Deutsche Bahn security officer fell from a moving train during a violent altercation and sustained life-threatening injuries. The altercation occurred on Friday evening during a ticket inspection on the route from Offenburg to Karlsruhe, according to the public prosecutor’s office and the police. Photo: Melanie Keul/EinsatzReport24 /dpa

The 26-year-old was seriously injured after falling from the regional train, which had been traveling toward Karlsruhe at 120 km/h. His condition is stable but remains critical, according to the police and the district attorney's office.

It is unclear exactly what led to the fall from the train. The 26-year-old had been attacked with punches and kicks by the 36-year-old man, who already had a criminal record for violent offenses, as the district attorney’s office had previously reported. When the security guard fell to the ground after receiving a hard kick during the altercation, the door gave way due to the force of the impact.

According to current findings, the door had already been damaged earlier when those involved repeatedly bumped into it during the violent scuffle. However, this had gone unnoticed. It is currently unclear exactly why the door gave way. A technical expert has been commissioned to determine how this could have happened. It is unclear when the results will be available.

Suspect Remains at Large Despite Being on Probation

Furthermore, the man had been out on probation, according to the report. The day before, the public prosecutor’s office had unsuccessfully sought an arrest warrant against him. Despite his ongoing probation, the district court refused to order his pretrial detention. No official reason was initially given for this decision.

Following the violent incident on Friday evening, the 36-year-old had been taken into custody—and has now been released. According to the latest information from the police, the regional train had been traveling from Baden-Baden toward Karlsruhe.

Has a prior conviction for violent crimes

The 36-year-old had previously been charged with violent crimes, the prosecutor’s office added. He is said to have been drunk at the time of the incident. The incident was preceded by a verbal altercation that occurred during a ticket inspection. As a result, two security guards, including the victim, were called to the scene.

The incident caused widespread horror and is reminiscent of the case of a train conductor who was beaten to death in early February during a ticket inspection in Rhineland-Palatinate by a man without a ticket after the conductor had asked him to get off the train. Last week, the 26-year-old perpetrator was sentenced to ten years in prison for assault resulting in death.