The Bürgenstock Resort had to prepare for the last-minute talks between representatives of the U.S., Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan in less than 48 hours. Resort Director Chris Franzen said this in an interview with “CH Media.”

In less than 48 hours, Chris Franzen prepared the Bürgenstock Hotel for the U.S.-Iran summit, as he said in an interview with “CH Media.” (File photo)

By the time the talks began, security arrangements, negotiation rooms, a media center, hotel rooms, and catering all had to be organized. “There are a thousand details you have to think about, right down to the ‘little flags’ on the negotiating table,” Franzen said in the interview published on Wednesday. For the Ukraine summit two years ago, several months had been available to prepare.

Because of the conference, 1,200 reservations involving a total of more than 2,000 guests were canceled. “As the host, that naturally hurt me particularly,” Franzen said. It was especially difficult to reach travelers who were already on their way to Switzerland. A special team of about 20 people worked around the clock for three days to arrange rebookings. The resort covered the costs.

According to him, the hotel’s approximately 380 rooms were fully booked during the talks. They were evenly distributed among the delegations from the U.S., Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan. As a result, the resort did not suffer any loss of revenue. The Bürgenstock was not involved in the costs of the security measures.

Franzen described hosting the peace conference as good news for the region and for Switzerland. The resort was happy to do its part.