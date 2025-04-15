A firefighter has been bitten to the point of hospitalization during the complex rescue of a wild boar from a chimney pipe.
The animal bit the rescuer's hand so badly that the man had to be hospitalized, as the fire department in Ratingen, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) announced on Tuesday. The rescuer was even wearing gloves.
Escape from the fire department
On Monday evening, the pet named Misha was initially stuck on the roof of a house in Ratingen. She then fled from the arriving fire department under a chimney cover and finally into the chimney pipe.
The fire department used heavy tools to break open the chimney in an apartment in order to free the cat. The rescuers kept a constant eye on the animal with an endoscope camera. It took three and a half hours to free the cat - and it bit.