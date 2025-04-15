A firefighter rescues a chickadee from a chimney - and thanks him with a powerful bite to the hand. IMAGO/Zoonar (Symbolbild)

For three and a half hours, they rescued a chick that had escaped into the chimney. For one firefighter, the operation ended in hospital - the animal bit his hand after the rescue operation.

For one firefighter, a rescue operation lasting several hours ended in hospital.

After he had rescued the chick from the chimney pipe, the animal bit the man's hand.

The fire department had previously spent three and a half hours using heavy equipment to free the animal from its predicament. Show more

A firefighter has been bitten to the point of hospitalization during the complex rescue of a wild boar from a chimney pipe.

The animal bit the rescuer's hand so badly that the man had to be hospitalized, as the fire department in Ratingen, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) announced on Tuesday. The rescuer was even wearing gloves.

Escape from the fire department

On Monday evening, the pet named Misha was initially stuck on the roof of a house in Ratingen. She then fled from the arriving fire department under a chimney cover and finally into the chimney pipe.

The fire department used heavy tools to break open the chimney in an apartment in order to free the cat. The rescuers kept a constant eye on the animal with an endoscope camera. It took three and a half hours to free the cat - and it bit.