The police and fire department in Bremerhaven, Germany, were called out because two cats in an apartment building turned on the vacuum cleaner at night.
Neighbors heard noise coming from the neighboring apartment in an apartment building in Bremerhaven at night and called the police. However, no one in the apartment responded to ringing or knocking.
The fire department finally opened the door. The emergency services found no people in the apartment, only the cats and the vacuum cleaner. The officers switched off the appliance and "verbally warned the two four-legged friends to keep quiet for the rest of the night", according to the statement.