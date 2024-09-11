If you leave domestic cats alone at night, they sometimes get silly ideas - and turn on the vacuum cleaner. PantherMedia / Thorsten Nilson

They leave it at a verbal warning: In Bremerhaven, Germany, the police and fire department are called out - two pets had switched on the vacuum cleaner and called the neighbors to the scene.

Neighbors heard noise coming from the neighboring apartment in an apartment building in Bremerhaven at night and called the police. However, no one in the apartment responded to ringing or knocking.

The fire department finally opened the door. The emergency services found no people in the apartment, only the cats and the vacuum cleaner. The officers switched off the appliance and "verbally warned the two four-legged friends to keep quiet for the rest of the night", according to the statement.