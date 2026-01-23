Legendary U.S. investor Warren Buffett plans to donate his entire remaining stake in his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, within eight years.

To that end, the shares are to be transferred to his family's charitable foundations on an accelerated basis, as the 95-year-old Buffett announced.

For the first time in two decades, the foundation of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates came away empty-handed from Buffett’s annual stock donation. The shares went instead to the foundations of his three children and one named after his late wife. These organizations are also set to receive the remaining stake.

Buffett had said in March that he would not speak with his longtime friend Gates again until there was clarity regarding the Microsoft co-founder's ties to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates' name appeared repeatedly in emails from Epstein that had been made public a few months earlier.

Billions for the Gates Foundation Over the Years

Buffett had announced years ago that he would donate his entire stake in Berkshire Hathaway to charity. The Gates Foundation has been the largest recipient of his donations in recent years, receiving shares worth about $47 billion from him.

Buffett stepped down as head of the holding company at the turn of the year at the age of 95. He had bought the small textile company Berkshire in the 1960s and transformed it into a successful investment firm. Buffett’s knack for good deals ensured that Berkshire’s investments in various companies outperformed the stock market average significantly over the years. The investment philosophy behind this: buying into promising companies at good prices.