Michelle Trachtenberg became famous with series such as "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" and "Gossip Girl". Now, according to US media, the actress has died at the age of 39.

According to US media reports, actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known from series such as "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" and "Gossip Girl", has died at the age of 39. Trachtenberg was found dead in her apartment in Manhattan, reported the New York Times, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Several other media outlets also reported, citing NYPD information. Details of the cause of death were not initially provided. However, it was not assumed that foul play was involved.

Success with supporting roles in cult series

Trachtenberg, who was born in New York in 1985, had already been in front of the camera as a small child. After smaller roles in series and films, she celebrated her breakthrough in the early 2000s in the cult series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" - as Dawn Summers, the little sister of vampire slayer Buffy.

Later, she was particularly successful with her role in the series "Gossip Girl". Both in the original series and in a later remake, she played the conniving party girl Georgina Sparks, former girlfriend of Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively.

"Heartbreaking"

The news of Trachtenberg's death was "heartbreaking", actress Rosie O'Donnell told the magazine "US Weekly". The two had appeared together in front of the camera for the 1996 film "Harriet, the Little Detective". "I loved her very much."

"Oh Michy," wrote actress Melissa Gilbert on Instagram. "My heart aches for your family and everyone who loved you so much." Trachtenberg's co-stars from "Gossip Girl", Ed Westwick, and "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons", David Boreanaz, also shared their grief on Instagram.