Two Bugatti Chiron cars and a truck collided on a tour through Morocco. One of the luxury cars was on the road with Zurich license plates.

Dominik Müller

A total of 15 participants were driving through Morocco as part of the "Bugatti Grand Tour 2024". Mate Rimac, CEO of the parent company Bugatti Rimac, is also said to have been part of the tour, according to the local news channel "Tanjaoui".

According to the report, an accident occurred during a stage with the 1500 hp luxury cars when two Bugattis tried to overtake a truck. A video shows how one of the Bugattis is thrown into the ditch and the truck overturns. One of the vehicles involved in the accident has a Zurich license plate number.

Tanjaoui" does not provide any information about injuries. However, the material damage is likely to be immense: a Bugatti Chiron costs more than a million francs.