Following the collapse of a building in the Italian city of Messina, Sicily, emergency responders have recovered a body from the rubble. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for official identification, the Ansa news agency reported, citing the fire department. Emergency responders are continuing to search for five people who are still missing.

HANDOUT – Firefighters search for missing persons following a building collapse in Sicily. Photo: Agenzia Fotogramma/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

The building, which houses apartments and stores in the southern part of the Sicilian port city, partially collapsed on Thursday. Several people were injured and had to be taken to the hospital. Initially, there was speculation that an explosion might have been the cause. However, authorities now believe the collapse was due to structural failure of the building.

Rescue workers continue their search

On Thursday evening, the mayor of Messina, Federico Basile, reported that a total of seven people were missing. However, the authorities later revised that number: a total of six people were missing. Following the discovery of a body, the search is now focused on five people.

The search for the missing continued after the body was recovered. According to the fire department, specialized teams and search dogs are on the scene. Incident Commander Michele Burgio explained that they are continuing to search for possible survivors. However, the search is being hampered by the difficult conditions in the rubble. In addition, a fire has caused complications.