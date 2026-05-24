A nine-storey building under construction in Angeles City in the Philippines has collapsed. According to the city's information office, 24 people have been rescued from the building so far. According to a report by Philippine broadcaster GMA Network, citing the information office, between 30 and 40 people are said to be trapped in the rubble.

dpatopbilder - Barrier tape marks the area around a collapsed building in the province of Pampanga, north of Manila. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

Latest Building collapse in the Philippines: Dozens under rubble?

According to official information, the building collapsed in the early hours of the morning. Rescue work is still ongoing.

Angeles City is located around 80 kilometers north of the capital Manila. Until the early 1990s, a large US air force base was located there.