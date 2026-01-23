Following Bulgaria’s first victory at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Vienna in May, the 71st edition of the mega-event is now set to take place in the southeastern EU country in 2027. Dara, the 27-year-old Bulgarian singer of “Bangaranga,” was cheered on two months ago at the welcome party in Sofia—and the competition to host the event began immediately.

Current Bulgaria Is Looking for the "Superst City": Will the Eurovision Song Contest Be Held in Burgas or Sofia?

Four Bulgarian cities vied to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year. In addition to the capital, Sofia, the contenders included Dara’s hometown of Varna on the Black Sea, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, Plovdiv—which was the European Capital of Culture in 2019—and Burgas on the Black Sea.

After the first round of selection, only two bids remained in the so-called City Bid: that of the capital, Sofia, and that of the tourist hotspot Burgas.

A decision is expected by the end of July

The selection process is now entering its decisive phase. The question is: Sofia or Burgas? The committee in charge must complete its work by the end of July, says Milena Milotinova, head of Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The public broadcaster plays an important role in the preparation and organization of the Eurovision Song Contest in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Sofia: A Balkan Metropolis with an Ancient Heritage

Many people in Bulgaria see the capital, Sofia, as the obvious choice to host the Eurovision Song Contest. “Sofia is a city with a thousand years of history, modern infrastructure, and a unique combination of cultural heritage, dynamic city life, and nature,” says Mayor Vasil Tersiev, speaking enthusiastically about Sofia. Arena 8888 Sofia is also the largest multipurpose arena in the Balkan country, with a capacity of approximately 12,000 to 15,000 spectators.

This metropolis, with a population of about 1.3 million, lies at the foot of the Vitosha Mountains—which rise to a height of 2,290 meters—and is Bulgaria’s largest city. Sofia’s Old Town is characterized by archaeological sites dating back to Roman times and historic landmarks. Orthodox and Catholic churches, a synagogue, and a mosque are located in close proximity to one another in the city center—this area is known as “Little Jerusalem.”

Buildings from the Communist era still stand in Sofia as reminders of that time. The blend of antiquity, recent history, and the modern present is attracting more and more city tourists to Sofia. The international airport, located practically on the outskirts of the city, offers convenient flight connections.

Burgas: A Tourist Hotspot and Party Capital

The port city of Burgas on the Black Sea and the nearby beach resorts, such as the internationally renowned Sunny Beach (Slantshev Bryag), are considered Bulgaria's maritime party scene.

Burgas, Bulgaria's fourth-largest city with a population of about 200,000, is the economic and cultural center of southeastern Bulgaria. The new Arena Burgas opened there as recently as 2023.

This capacity could be expanded to accommodate up to 15,000 spectators at concerts. Burgas Airport is the country's second-busiest airport after Sofia Airport.

“Burgas may be the smallest city in terms of population among the Eurovision Song Contest candidates, but it is approaching this opportunity with great ambition,” says Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. He is confident that Burgas has what it takes to provide an extraordinary setting for the Eurovision Song Contest right on the Black Sea coast. A Eurovision event in Burgas on the Black Sea could also put Bulgaria on the map as a tourist destination.

Strict selection criteria

Strict criteria apply to the selection of the ESC host city—such as a venue suitable for the event. As the cities interested in hosting the event in Bulgaria have learned, the venue must be fully available for eight weeks around the May date and must feature a stage measuring at least 10 by 15 meters, as well as approximately 2,000 square meters of backstage space. In addition, office space for more than 250 people is required.

Hotel capacity and international flight connections are also of crucial importance.

Bulgaria's First Eurovision Victory

For this southeastern European EU member state, which is among the poorest in the EU, the triumph in Vienna marked its first Eurovision Song Contest victory. Bulgaria has only been participating in the contest since 2005.

For financial reasons, the country had opted not to participate for the past three years. Winner Dara is now bringing the event to Bulgaria with her song “Bangaranga,” which is full of electronic beats and Balkan pop influences.

The ESC host cities over the past five years have been Vienna (2026), Basel (2025), Malmö (2024), Liverpool (2023), and Turin (2022). This shows that the host city doesn’t always have to be a country’s capital or largest city.