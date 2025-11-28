First a Swiss couple swam with dolphins, then a bull shark attacked them: a GoPro may have filmed the tragedy in Australia. And there are more details about the attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young Swiss tourist died in a shark attack in the Australian state of New South Wales on November 27, 2025.

Her partner, also from Switzerland and presumably in his 20s, was seriously injured and flown to hospital by helicopter.

More and more details about the tragedy are now coming to light.

According to a media report, the woman and her boyfriend were swimming with dolphins off Crowdy Bay on the east coast when the accident happened.

The man was filming with a small GoPro camera, according to the report.

The footage is currently being analyzed by the police; it is still unclear whether the moment of the shark attack can be seen in it. Show more

Following the fatal shark attack on a young Swiss woman in Australia, more and more details about the tragedy are coming to light. According to 9News, the woman and her boyfriend were swimming with dolphins off Crowdy Bay on the east coast when the accident happened. The man was filming with a small GoPro camera, it was reported. The footage is currently being analyzed by the police. It is still unclear whether the moment of the shark attack can be seen in the footage.

The police said that the victim was 25 years old and her boyfriend was 26. The man was also bitten while trying to fend off the predator. According to media reports, he nevertheless managed to pull his seriously injured girlfriend to the shore. However, she died there before the emergency services arrived.

Man is in a "serious but stable condition"

Meanwhile, an eyewitness administered first aid to the Swiss man and apparently saved his life by tying off his leg. According to the authorities, the young tourist is being treated in hospital and is in a "serious but stable condition". It was not initially known which part of Switzerland the couple came from.

The beach where the tragedy occurred is remote but popular with bathers. Image: Keystone/NSW National Parks

According to 9News, the tragedy occurred on the last day of the couple's vacation as they were due to fly back home the next day. According to eyewitnesses, they had arrived at the nearby Kylies Beach campsite on Wednesday evening and went for a swim in the sea early in the morning.

A three-meter-long bull shark is believed to be responsible for the attack. However, it could not initially be located despite the use of drones. The beaches in the region remain closed.

The beaches in the region around Crowdy Bay remain closed for the time being following the fatal attack on a Swiss woman. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Mark Baker

Region is very remote

The incident occurred around 350 kilometers north of Sydney. The region is quite remote and the beaches are not patrolled by lifeguards - however, the area is very popular with locals and visitors due to its scenic beauty.

According to official data, three people died in shark attacks in Australia in the first half of the year. In September, a surfer died in an attack in a suburb of Sydney. Three species native to the region are particularly dangerous to humans: tiger sharks, bull sharks and white sharks.

