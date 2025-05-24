The victim is said to have been between 40 and 50 years old, the identity of the woman was initially not conclusively clarified. (symbolic image) dpa

Tragedy in Italy on the Adriatic coast: a worker was trying to make the beach pretty with a bulldozer in the morning and fatally hit a woman. Many details are still unclear.

A woman has been hit and killed by a bulldozer on the beach at Cervia on the Italian Adriatic coast. According to media reports, she was near the water in the morning when the heavy vehicle reversed and ran over her. The emergency services were only able to determine that the woman had died. The victim is said to have been between 40 and 50 years old, but her identity had not yet been conclusively determined.

Driver calls loudly for help

The accident occurred at around 11.00 a.m. on the beach at Pinarella di Cervia in the province of Ravenna (Emilia-Romagna region). The bulldozer was being used to make the beach at the seaside resort more attractive for the upcoming season. According to media reports, the incident took place in front of several bathers.

The driver is said to have noticed the accident, got out and - in shock - called loudly for help. The carabinieri, local police and the port authority are being deployed to clarify exactly what happened.